Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Stario Launcher
Stario Launcher
Want to declutter, do more with Stario
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Inspired by the minimalist phone concept, a decluttered experience brought to the quotidian smartphone, Stario aims to keep functionality and productivity at their peak in a simple and elegant format. Oh, and by the way, it is all free!
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Music
by
Stario Launcher
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
Explore new tools for building for our millions of merchants
About this launch
Stario Launcher
Want to declutter? Do more with Stario.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Stario Launcher by
Stario Launcher
was hunted by
Răzvan Albu
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Music
. Made by
Răzvan Albu
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Stario Launcher
is not rated yet. This is Stario Launcher's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#28
Weekly rank
#129
Report