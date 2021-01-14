Deals
Starfiles
File hosting done simple
Web App
File sharing done simple. Accountless file sharing with no limits. Share files easily for free on Starfiles.
an hour ago
11 Reviews
4.5/5
Parsa Yazdani
Maker
Hey! I've been working on Starfiles as a hobby for a while. I'd really love to know what you guys think of it!
1h
