Stardew Valley Mobile

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This game is a blast! Reminds me so much of Harvest Moon
Upvote Share·
Jake CrumpPro@jakecrump · Head of Support at Product Hunt
I loved playing this on PC when it first came out. I'm curious to see how they handle the controls on mobile. I can totally see myself spending a ton of time on this.
Upvote Share·