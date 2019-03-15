Log InSign up
Stardew Valley Mobile

The super popular farming game now on mobile

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options
Everyone's favorite farming game is now on AndroidStardew Valley, the laid back farming RPG that was originally released for Windows PCs back in 2016, is now available on Android. Until now, the game's mobile version has been exclusive to iOS, after coming to iPhone and iPad last October.
The Verge
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This game is a blast! Reminds me so much of Harvest Moon
Jake Crump
Jake CrumpPro@jakecrump · Head of Support at Product Hunt
I loved playing this on PC when it first came out. I'm curious to see how they handle the controls on mobile. I can totally see myself spending a ton of time on this.
