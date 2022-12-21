Products
This is the latest launch from Starbucks App
See Starbucks App’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Starbucks® Odyssey
Ranked #10 for today
Starbucks® Odyssey
Web3 loyalty program and NFT community
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Starbucks® Odyssey is a new blockchain-based loyalty program and NFT community that includes coffee-themed NFTs that translate to real-world experiences. It extends Starbucks Rewards and leverages the polygon blockchain and NFTs.
Launched in
Coffee
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Starbucks App
About this launch
Starbucks App
One cup and one neighborhood at a time
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Starbucks® Odyssey by
Starbucks App
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Coffee
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
Starbucks App
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 30th, 2014.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#134
Report