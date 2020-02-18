  1. Home
Star Jolt

Retro arcade high score chaser that is sure to challenge you

Star Jolt is a loving memory of, and a tribute to, early 80s arcades and lo-fi home consoles. We've tried to capture the tight gameplay, the difficulty that makes every highscore oh so rewarding, and the aesthetics of that era.
Available on iOS and Android 🚀
Discussion
Erik Hallgren
Erik Hallgren
Maker
We hope you'll enjoy Star Jolt as much as we've have enjoyed making it. Let us know if you have any ideas for how we can make Star Jolt even better in future versions🚀
Anders Olausson
Anders Olausson
Great game! Love the graphics!
P-A Gustafsson
P-A Gustafsson
Maker
Awesome rocket and lovely game. Good job Erik & Elin! 😊 How good astronauts are you Product hunters? 🚀
Viktor Hesselbom
Viktor Hesselbom
Way too addictive, love the stickers!
Erik Hallgren
Erik Hallgren
Maker
@mrhesselbom Awesome! They were a fun addition to make
Pontus Börjesson
Pontus Börjesson
Love this, so addicting! 🚀 Well done
Erik Hallgren
Erik Hallgren
Maker
@pontusborjesson Thank you! Just don't get too addicted ;)
