Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Erik Hallgren
Maker
We hope you'll enjoy Star Jolt as much as we've have enjoyed making it. Let us know if you have any ideas for how we can make Star Jolt even better in future versions🚀
Upvote (1)Share
Great game! Love the graphics!
@andersolausson Thank you!
Maker
Awesome rocket and lovely game. Good job Erik & Elin! 😊 How good astronauts are you Product hunters? 🚀
Over 600 points
Under 600 points
UpvoteShare4 Answers
Way too addictive, love the stickers!
@mrhesselbom Awesome! They were a fun addition to make
Love this, so addicting! 🚀 Well done
@pontusborjesson Thank you! Just don't get too addicted ;)