Stapp
Block tracks, albums, and artists you don't like on Spotify
#5 Product of the Day
Stapp saves your ears by blocking tracks, albums, and artists you don't like on Spotify. Simply add them to a blacklist and Stapp will do its best to "stapp" these tracks from playing. No more Christmas songs at the beginning of November. Yay!
redphxMaker@redphx · 🤔
Since Spotify doesn't have blocking feature on their platform yet so I decided to make this little app. Hope someone will find it useful. Thank you!
AbadesiHiring@abadesi · 👩🏽💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
Cool idea - any plans for iOS version?
redphxMaker@redphx · 🤔
Thank you @abadesi. I'll start working on the iOS version as soon as the Android version becomes stable.
Joe Ng@joeng
Cool, hope to see it coming to iOS too
