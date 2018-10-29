Log InSign up
Stapp

Block tracks, albums, and artists you don't like on Spotify

Stapp saves your ears by blocking tracks, albums, and artists you don't like on Spotify. Simply add them to a blacklist and Stapp will do its best to "stapp" these tracks from playing. No more Christmas songs at the beginning of November. Yay!

redphxMaker@redphx · 🤔
Since Spotify doesn't have blocking feature on their platform yet so I decided to make this little app. Hope someone will find it useful. Thank you!
AbadesiHiring@abadesi · 👩🏽‍💻 Product Hunt | Hustle Crew | NTT
Cool idea - any plans for iOS version?
redphxMaker@redphx · 🤔
Thank you @abadesi. I'll start working on the iOS version as soon as the Android version becomes stable.
Joe Ng@joeng
Cool, hope to see it coming to iOS too
