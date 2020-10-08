discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Olivier Dumas
MakerHelping developers to learn new concepts
Hey devs ✌️, As you know it's crucial for us to learn new coding concepts. It's not always easy to find good concepts, so we've just developed www.stanza.dev 🌞 We focus on : - Short posts to go straight to the point. 🧑💻 - Code snippets to illustrate the concepts. ✍️ - Reading list to help other devs going deeper. 👀 Everyone can share any coding concepts on every programming language and help others to get better at programming. 👶 Disclaimer : 🙈 Stanza is very new, we did not work on this project for months before launching it, we are just driven by our passion for web development and we just have a few concepts on Stanza for now. We are looking for our early adopters in every programming language, so if you support this project 👉 share some coding concepts on Stanza ❤️ Ps: Feel free to send your feedbacks, we just want to improve Stanza as much as we can 🎉
UpvoteShare