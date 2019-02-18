Log InSign up
Stanley Kubrick

Detailing the life and work of Stanley Kubrick

This website is dedicated to Stanley Kubrick's 90th birthday, his life and work. Stanley Kubrick was an American film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is frequently cited as one of the greatest and most influential directors in cinematic history.

Hunter
Vlad Taran
Vlad Taran
Ksenia Lashko
Ksenia Lashko
Denys Koloskov
Denys Koloskov
Vlad Taran
Vlad TaranHunter@vladtaran · Tubik Studio
The idea was to create a complete and consistent story. Keeping in mind that Kubrick was a great filmmaker we wanted the whole website to feel like a movie.
Jonny Thaw
Jonny Thaw@jthawme · Side project procrastinator
Really like this, great job. The fuzz in the background was a really nice subtle thing i noticed
