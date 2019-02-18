This website is dedicated to Stanley Kubrick's 90th birthday, his life and work. Stanley Kubrick was an American film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is frequently cited as one of the greatest and most influential directors in cinematic history.
Vlad TaranHunter@vladtaran · Tubik Studio
The idea was to create a complete and consistent story. Keeping in mind that Kubrick was a great filmmaker we wanted the whole website to feel like a movie.
Jonny Thaw@jthawme · Side project procrastinator
Really like this, great job. The fuzz in the background was a really nice subtle thing i noticed
