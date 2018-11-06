StandUp & Stretch

StandUp reminds you to take breaks as often as you want, it knows exactly when you’re away from the keyboard. You don't need to put your computer to sleep or lower your screensaver timer. Using this, you will never get a random notification, we try to make them as relevant as possible.
Reviews
+1 review
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Do you schedule breaks or does it realise when you should take a break?
Merlea DanMaker@merlot · Owner, Keen Apps
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron! You schedule the max work time to be x minutes and the app will only notify you if you didn't take any break in x minutes straight. If you do, the timer resets when you get back.
