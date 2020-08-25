discussion
Harshil Sharma
Maker
A great day to launch 🚀🚀🚀 I'm super excited to launch Standup Raven v3 today 🎉🎉🎉 We've introduced one of the most asked community feature - custom recurrences! Gone is the restriction of having standup each day and every day. Now you can configure Standup Raven to anything you'd like to follow. Be it as few or as many days a week, or any combination of a monthly schedule. Part of an NGO and want to have a monthly standup with all regional volunteers? Sure! We can do that on the first Monday of the month. Working in a corporate and want alternate day standup? Sure, why not! Part of a long-term project where alternate day standup is too frequent and once a month is too disconnected? How about a standup each Monday? So just install the awesome Mattermost plugin and get working! ✌️
