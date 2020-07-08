Standard Resume 2.0

  1. Home
Standard Resume is the easiest way to make a modern resume that hiring managers and recruiters will love. Import your LinkedIn profile in seconds and share your resume as a PDF or responsive website.
Scratching My Own Itch Let Me Quit My Day Job and Bootstrap Full Time - Indie HackersHi! I'm Riley Tomasek, one of the founders of Standard Resume, an app that allows anyone to create a beautiful resume. Before working on Standard Resume full time, I worked as a software engineer and founder. I co-founded Flight and worked as a software engineer for a few startups like Dropbox.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Thank you @kevin for hunting us. We wouldn’t be here today without your hunt of the original Standard Resume, five years ago. We have created over 100,000 resumes and helped people get jobs at Google, Apple, Square, Nike, and many more amazing companies. That experience, combined with the feedback from our users and the Product Hunt community has allowed us to build an all-new version of Standard Resume that we think you will love. Highlights: ✨ 10 modern templates: professionally designed & hiring manager approved ⬇️ Import from LinkedIn: no extension required — just paste your profile URL ⚡ Easy to try: no account or credit card is required to try the app 🟦 All-new look and feel 📱 Share as a print-ready PDF or a web resume 🔒 Data privacy: we won’t sell your personal data like LinkedIn does 😎 Profile photos: for countries where they are standard 🎛️ Web resume permissions: optionally hide from search engines 🎨 Template customizations: change colors and options 🎁 Launch discount: 50% off yearly subscriptions (limited to 100). Check it out and let us know what you think! We love feedback 😄. 💙 @rileytomasek @sarimaani @sinanmaani

