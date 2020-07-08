Standard Resume 2.0

Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Thank you @kevin for hunting us. We wouldn’t be here today without your hunt of the original Standard Resume, five years ago. We have created over 100,000 resumes and helped people get jobs at Google, Apple, Square, Nike, and many more amazing companies. That experience, combined with the feedback from our users and the Product Hunt community has allowed us to build an all-new version of Standard Resume that we think you will love. Highlights: ✨ 10 modern templates: professionally designed & hiring manager approved ⬇️ Import from LinkedIn: no extension required — just paste your profile URL ⚡ Easy to try: no account or credit card is required to try the app 🟦 All-new look and feel 📱 Share as a print-ready PDF or a web resume 🔒 Data privacy: we won’t sell your personal data like LinkedIn does 😎 Profile photos: for countries where they are standard 🎛️ Web resume permissions: optionally hide from search engines 🎨 Template customizations: change colors and options 🎁 Launch discount: 50% off yearly subscriptions (limited to 100). Check it out and let us know what you think! We love feedback 😄. 💙 @rileytomasek @sarimaani @sinanmaani
