Standard Alert by Mention

Meghan Ducille
Maker
Hi everyone! I’m Meghan DuCille, Communications Manager @Mention - the solution for your online media monitoring and social media listening. We’re super excited to launch our newest feature the Standard Alert on Product Hunt and answer any questions you have about it! Thanks to the helpful feedback from our loyal users and customers, we’ve been developing this much-requested feature for some time. As powerful as our Advanced Alerts are, some of our users may not know where to start if they are graduating from using our ‘Basic Alerts’. As we all know, it does take some time to get used to how Boolean operators work. For this reason, we decided to combine the precision of our Advanced Alerts with the ease-of-use of our Basic Alerts to bring you our newest ‘Standard Alert’ - a perfect hybrid of the two. A user-friendly, time-saving solution giving you the precision that you were waiting for. We would love to hear your feedback so we can continue to make the feature better! Please comment below or email us at marketing@mention.com
