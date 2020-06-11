  1. Home
  2.  → Stand With BLM

Stand With BLM

Resources to educate yourself and help the BLM movement

Hello, hunters! I created this site with the hope that people could learn more about the Black experience, why things are happening in the world right now, and find other ways to help the BLM movement apart from social media.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Brehanu Bugg
Brehanu Bugg
Maker
Hello, there! After hearing from friends of mine, I realized that many people don't know HOW they can help further the Black Lives Matter movement. They didn't know what organizations to donate to, what books to read, or TV to watch. And so Stand With BLM was born. I've compiled a list of organizations fighting for justice and equality for the black community, books and TV shows/movies/documentaries illustrating what it's like being black, and petitions that are demanding change in our government. I urge you to take a look and find some time to educate yourself on what is happening in the world. Gone are the days where racist comments and discriminatory acts fly under the radar. I hope you'll join the fight. Thanks! – Brehanu Bugg
UpvoteShare
Gergely Varga
Gergely Varga
Thank you for putting these resources together. You are awesome 👏
UpvoteShare
Gergely Varga
Gergely Varga
Small issue on the front page, the books & tv link is 404.
UpvoteShare