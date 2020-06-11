Discussion
Brehanu Bugg
Maker
Hello, there! After hearing from friends of mine, I realized that many people don't know HOW they can help further the Black Lives Matter movement. They didn't know what organizations to donate to, what books to read, or TV to watch. And so Stand With BLM was born. I've compiled a list of organizations fighting for justice and equality for the black community, books and TV shows/movies/documentaries illustrating what it's like being black, and petitions that are demanding change in our government. I urge you to take a look and find some time to educate yourself on what is happening in the world. Gone are the days where racist comments and discriminatory acts fly under the radar. I hope you'll join the fight. Thanks! – Brehanu Bugg
Thank you for putting these resources together. You are awesome 👏
Small issue on the front page, the books & tv link is 404.
