Vladislav Kovalyov
Maker
Hi Hunters, this app is the result of when your little daughter breaks a desk clock that was very convenient to use at night. So please, meet the "Stand Clock Display" app for iOS and iPadOS. It turns your iPhone and iPad into great and stylish desk clock. I use it at nights together with my iPad stand. "Stand Clock Display" is simple as a life, but it is very useful and provides some customization options. You can: • Change color. • Change the date & time formats. • Display or hide the date. Also you can Instantly change a brightness of your device. I hope that you'll find it useful. Thanks
