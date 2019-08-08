Discussion
Spencer Ho
Hey PH, We are college dropout entrepreneurs from Hawaii on a mission to revolutionize the entertainment finance industry and democratize investing. We help creators: 1. Raise capital for an album or film 2. Engage an established fanbase 3. Become financially independent We help investors: 1. Invest (not donate) in their favorite creators 2. Discover pre-vetted projects 3. Access simplified information to make financial decisions Stampede Live has launched its first offering for folk singer, Marie Miller, becoming the first music regulation equity crowdfunding deal in history. https://www.stampedelive.com/off.... If you want to try investing on Stampede Live for free, we are giving out a $10 investment credit for either liking and sharing 3 campaign posts on Facebook or storying 3 campaign posts on Instagram. To get involved, just like/ follow either our Facebook or Instagram page and message “Little Dreams.” Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stamped... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stampe... Let us know if you have any questions or comments!
