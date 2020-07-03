Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Kevin Wang
Hunter
We're coming out of Beta and excited to share this as live sports is finally coming back. Our mission is to foster deeper relationships by making live events more exciting. Would love to get any feedback!
Upvote (5)Share
The best app on the Appstore!
Upvote (1)Share
Stakes is by far the most engaging and social sports gaming app I've come across - super fun to play with friends or just other fellow sports enthusiasts. Really adds another dimension of enjoyment to watching the game.
Upvote (1)Share