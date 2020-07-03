  1. Home
Group chat gameshow for live sports 🙌

Stakes is a gamified group chat where you can make real-time predictions during live sports games to win money for FREE!
It's like Slack meets HQ for live sports.
Kevin Wang
Hunter
We're coming out of Beta and excited to share this as live sports is finally coming back. Our mission is to foster deeper relationships by making live events more exciting. Would love to get any feedback!
Lincoln Matthew
The best app on the Appstore!
Richard Martz
Stakes is by far the most engaging and social sports gaming app I've come across - super fun to play with friends or just other fellow sports enthusiasts. Really adds another dimension of enjoyment to watching the game.
