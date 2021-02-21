Discussions
stain
stain
Record your day with transgressive colors
iPhone
User Experience
Side Projects
Made in between pop/art.
Against the conventional color based log apps, where love is expressed by red, love can be gray in stain. It is delight for a user to follow his/her own feeling.
Dami Kim
My friend and I have worked on this app little by little since 2017 when we were students, and finally launch today. The app keeps our fresh and experimental spirit.
