This is the latest launch from Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle
Stagg EKG Pro Studio Edition
Stagg EKG Pro Studio Edition
The coolest way to make water hot
A game-changing evolution to the signature pour-over kettle. With fully customizable brew settings, precision temperature and pouring control, and access to powerful updates over WiFi, this is the the best kettle anyone’s ever made.
Launched in
Home
,
Coffee
,
Design
by
Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle
About this launch
Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle
#1 Stovetop tea kettle
1
review
2
followers
Stagg EKG Pro Studio Edition by
Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Home
,
Coffee
,
Design
. Made by
Jake Miller
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
Fellow Clyde Stovetop Tea Kettle
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on May 28th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#113
