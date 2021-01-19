Staff Design
Navigating the individual contributor career path
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Brian Lovin
Maker
Product Designer
I’ve observed two general patterns: 1. Career ladders nudge designers into management roles as the most realistic way to level up, have more impact, and make more money. Many companies tout a “two track system” that in reality rewards managers with de facto influence on product development and outsized compensation. 2. Most designers transition into management or leadership roles right around the Staff or Principal level. It’s a natural inflection point for many people, but it means that it is increasingly rare to see individual contributors with 10+ years of experience. With these observations in mind, I wanted talk about what life is like for people who stay on the IC (individual contributor) path for the long term. I wanted to know how people level up, what it means to “practice design” at the highest levels, how to track career growth, and what new skills are required. I started this project to answer questions I wish I had the answers to five years ago. Something like this would have saved me a lot of time and stress.
I dig the design, especially the blurred out profiles of upcoming guests. It reminds me of how Mega Man would tease upcoming character/ability unlocks with a shadowy figure. :)
Congrats on this project, just read the Wilson M. interview and thought it was fantastically insightful and organic. Looking forward to the rest of 'em!
Been looking forward to this for a while. Great work @brian_lovin ! The site really does an excellent job of communicating.
How do I switch the theme of the website to light from dark manually? The website seems to match my system settings but the way the blacks are set makes it really hard to read a long article. Is there a manual way I can change it to light, like it is shown in the screenshots here?
I've also been finding Staff/Principal Designers are moving more into product management positions as well. Curious if you are also exploring that angle.
Love this project. Can't wait to learn more about the upcoming guests.