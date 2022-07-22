Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Stackup
Ranked #11 for today
Stackup
A mobile wallet that makes crypto effortless
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stackup is a mobile wallet that makes it easy for beginners to use crypto. With Stackup anyone can buy any crypto token or NFT instantly.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Stackup
About this launch
Stackup
A mobile wallet that makes crypto effortless
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Stackup by
Stackup
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
John Rising
,
Hazim Jumali
and
Jean-Philippe Gagnon
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Stackup
is not rated yet. This is Stackup's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#8
Report