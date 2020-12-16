discussion
Sven Frese
MakerCreator of Stackprint
Hi everyone 👋 I'm excited to do my first ever Product Hunt launch today and introduce you to Stackprint! 😊 I started building Stackprint last year after pulling the plug on a previous side project that I had been working on for nearly 2 years. While working on that project I noticed that I spend a lot of time building and extending fairly basic CRUD APIs and write client code to connect from the front-end. While I was exciting about the project itself, the coding felt very repetitive, boring and slow. I started doing some research on faster ways to build APIs but couldn't find anything that was easy to get started with, had an intuitive and yet powerful enough permission model, didn't require managing your own servers & databases and supported generating client code. With that set of requirements in hand I decided to start building Stackprint. While I still have a long list of features to be implemented, Stackprint can already help you save a lot of time building your web apps, especially at the MVP stage. Here's how: 💫 No-code approach: Build REST APIs in minutes without writing any code and deploy them with one click. ☁️ Fully managed: Stackprint is hosting your API, no need to configure databases, manage servers or create an account with any cloud provider. 💾 Powerful APIs: Create APIs with all basic CRUD capabilities including filterng, sorting and paginating your data objects. 🔒 Authentication & permissions model: Connect an external identity provider (or your own) and easily configure access permissions for each data object. 🌎 Client-code generation: Generate client code (including data classes) specifically for your API to conveniently connect from your React or Angular front-end. 📚 Interactive documentation: When you deploy your API, Stackprint automatically generates an interactive documentation that you can share with your collaborators and customers. I'm excited to read your feedback and I hope that Stackprint will help some of you save valuable time when building your apps. Thanks a lot for all your support already! Cheers, Sven
Oh wow, I would have loved to get my hands on this about a month ago!