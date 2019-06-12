Reviews
Keita Ono
In Stacknote, you can stack blocks and build a document. That's just like a chat app's UI. This idea comes from my habit of taking notes in the chat app and GitHub issues' comment area and so on. I think it's a very effective way to write long sentences. And unlike the markdown editor, you don't have to split the screen between preview and edit, and you can concentrate on writing on one screen. This is my first post on ProductHunt and I'm a little bit nervous. But if you have any questions, advice, or bug reports, I would love to hear it!
