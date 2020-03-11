Discussion
Irving R. Cabello
Maker
Hey hunters and makers! Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting the product. I created Stackmatch as a side-project because I was looking for developer jobs and was tired of reading through a lot of job descriptions only to find out that for the vast majority of them I didn't had the required desired/required skills or the company was looking for a complete IT department. The platform reads and classifies hundreds of job postings from dozens of popular sources so you only spent time applying to the ones you're a good fit. This might not be the first or last job board you visit but I hope it would become the easiest to explore.
