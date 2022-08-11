Products
Stackin’
Stackin’
A financial wellness app for improving your money behaviors
We all have limiting beliefs and behaviors when it comes to money. By helping you to understand your money beliefs, track and practice healthier behaviors—yes, you can still have your avocado toast—Stackin’ can help you achieve your money goals
Launched in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
+1 by
About this launch
Stackin’ by
Stackin’
was hunted by
Gary Wong
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
. Made by
Gary Wong
,
Candice Na
and
Tomasz Korab
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#159
