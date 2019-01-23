Stackbrief provides distraction free algorithmically generated summaries of must-read crypto news. Simple, intuitive and hype free.
Carlos G.Maker@carlosecgomes · Visual Designer & Frontend Developer
Hi everyone, This is a mini side project i worked on in the last two weeks. Basically its scrappers some top news website in the web (e.g google news) and retrieves the top articles then my bots summarizes these articles with a bit a human touch. The design is super simple, intuitive and distraction free. The website is updated twice a day with the top news and resources (books, whitepaper) is an ongoing list. I make sure all the curated news are hype free (less noise about the bear and bullish market BS). Looking Any feedback or ideas, let me know 😻 PS. yes there is a dark mode 🌓 🙌, Carlos
