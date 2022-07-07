Products
Ranked #8 for today
StackBricks
Build your stack like Lego
Start with a pre-built stack, customize later. Simply connect your AWS & GitHub - and your stack is live in minutes. Deploy JAMstack, APIs, microservices, databases and much more
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
StackBricks
About this launch
StackBricks
Build your stack like Lego
StackBricks by
StackBricks
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Igor Zalutski
,
Mohamed Habib
,
Jack Bridger
,
Utpal Nadiger 👋📈
,
Dias
and
Alexey Skriptsov
. Featured on July 7th, 2022.
StackBricks
is not rated yet. This is StackBricks's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
11
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#67
