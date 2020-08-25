Deals
Stackblitz
Stackblitz
Create, edit & deploy full stack apps in just one click
StackBlitz is an online IDE where you can create Angular & React projects that are immediately online & shareable via link…
in just one click
. 😮
⠀
It automatically takes care of installing dependencies, compiling, bundling, and hot reloading as you type.
Featured
43 minutes ago
StackBlitz - Online IDE for Angular & React powered by Visual Studio Code⚡
After six months of hard work, I'm excited to finally announce StackBlitz! You can check it out now over at https://stackblitz.com 🎉 StackBlitz is an online IDE where you can create Angular & React...
Introducing Turbo: 5x faster than Yarn & NPM, and runs natively in-browser 🔥
Note: This is part of a talk I'm giving at Google's Mountain View campus on Wednesday, December 6th - come join ! Installs packages ≥5x faster than Yarn & NPM 🔥 Reduces the size of node_modules up to two orders of magnitude 😮 Has multiple layers of redundancy for production grade reliability 💪 Works entirely within your web browser, enabling lightning fast dev environments ⚡️ After four months of hard work, I'm excited to finally announce Turbo!
1 Review
5.0/5
Artur Mkrtchyan
Awesome product!
39 minutes ago
Kristian Gerardsson
Nice. Taking something like CodeSandbox to the next level :P
33 minutes ago
