Stack WM
Stack WM
Better window manager for Windows
Productivity
User Experience
Efficiently organize your windows.
1. Choose a layout or create your own
2. Quickly move windows around
3. Let them take their places automatically
4. Group windows with tabs
5. Enjoy tidiness and space efficiency
6. Add cool widgets
Victor “LOST” Milovanov
Maker
Usually, powerful window manager is the first app I install on a new PC. Working without one is unimaginable.
