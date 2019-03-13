Stack Roboflow
This question does not exist. This is what happens when you train a language model on a data dump of Stack Overflow. Click "Fresh Question" to load a new one.
Share the permalink if you find an interesting one!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
LOL, the "this X does not exist" meme keeps going further. @braddwyer, is the question and answer created entirely by AI?
Brad DwyerMaker@braddwyer · Founder, Hatchlings
@rrhoover it is! Just questions for now though, no answers. But generating answers is one of the things I want to try next
Brad DwyerMaker@braddwyer · Founder, Hatchlings
I think my favorite thing so far is that it has learned to thank people in advance for their answers and provide relevant updates "edited in" at the end. Also that it seems to have actually picked up various programming language syntax and is able to associate specific programming languages with relevant non-code content! Example: https://stackroboflow.com/#!/que...
