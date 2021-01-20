Stack of Stacks

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tanmayi Sai
MakerProduct Manager
Hi PH, I made this product because I love organization and structure. I am a fan of curated content around various topics because that's how I like to learn. The internet is a gold mine of such resources and people are constantly organizing these resources. They are forgotten in the noise of all the other content online. So, I hope this is the first place you will look to learn about anything. This is a super MVP version as you can see with some no-code tools like Carrd & Airtable. I've been learning all the cool things I can do with Airtable so I loved working on it. -Tanmayi
The UI looks a bit chunky, but the idea behind it all is good