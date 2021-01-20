  1. Home
Stack of Stacks

Organizing the Internet

Productivity
Tech
We see a curator organizing content on PH almost daily but then they get lost in the noise. Stack of Stacks is the MVP for a discovery tool for all the content being curated by experts. You can submit any missing stacks and help organize the internet!
Tanmayi Sai
Hi PH, I made this product because I love organization and structure. I am a fan of curated content around various topics because that's how I like to learn. The internet is a gold mine of such resources and people are constantly organizing these resources. They are forgotten in the noise of all the other content online. So, I hope this is the first place you will look to learn about anything. This is a super MVP version as you can see with some no-code tools like Carrd & Airtable. I've been learning all the cool things I can do with Airtable so I loved working on it. -Tanmayi
Jim Engine🔘 Technology Lover - Tech Geek 🟢
The UI looks a bit chunky, but the idea behind it all is good
