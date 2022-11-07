Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Stack
See Stack’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Stack NEXT
Ranked #5 for today
Stack NEXT
Multiplayer browser for mindful online living
More info
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stack is a multiplayer browser for mindful online living
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
by
Stack
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Stack
Tweetdeck for all your social apps
190
reviews
43
followers
Follow for updates
Stack NEXT by
Stack
was hunted by
Ziko Sichinava
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Ziko Sichinava
,
Dachi Gubadze
,
Shalva Gegia
,
Veriko Melia
,
David Gavasheli
,
Ika Pkhakadze
,
Mariam Kimeridze
and
David Petro
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Stack
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 176 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2018.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#117
Report