Home
Product
Stack It! App
Ranked #16 for today
Stack It! App
Stack ice-cream, cupcakes, burgers & even toilet roll!
Visit
Free
Stats
Stack ice-cream scoops, cupcakes, burgers and more in 7 beautifully-designed levels. Dodge the veggies, unlock levels and compete globally to stack as high as possible.
Launched in
iOS
,
Free Games
,
Retro Games
by
Stack It! App
About this launch
Stack It! App
Stack ice-cream, cupcakes, burgers & even toilet roll!
0
reviews
0
followers
Stack It! App by
Stack It! App
was hunted by
Dani Olympi
in
iOS
,
Free Games
,
Retro Games
. Made by
Dani Olympi
. Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
Stack It! App
is not rated yet. This is Stack It! App's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#206
Report