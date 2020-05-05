Discussion
Zviad Sichinava
👋🏻 Hi Hunters! It has been quite a ride since the launch of Stack2.0 last year. Your invaluable support and feedback throughout the intense period of self-isolation and remote work helped us set and achieve new goals for future development and now, here we are again… When I first launched Stack, it was this community of Hunters that led me and gave me the passion to pursue the mission of improving the way we interact with the internet. Then, there were over 30,000 Stackers sharing their challenges, exchanging ideas and giving the most critical feedback about the product that helped us craft the second version of Stack, effectively managing web applications. And today, the whole team and I are super excited to introduce to you Stack3.0 - the smartest browser for internet multitaskers for MacOS AND Windows! Please keep in mind that Stack is not a regular internet browser. Its major purpose is to separate your every-day web apps from less important web pages, organise them efficiently in one place and help you navigate through them faster than you would do with old-fashioned browsers. Major changes that you will see in Stack 3.0 are the following: 💻Stack for Windows - We used to run on MacOS Only. 👨🏽💻Stack PRO - Subscription based PRO version of Stack. 🌈Full Redesign of Sidebar - We have redesigned the main part of Stack UI making it more colourful and mobile. We now call it Spacebar Stack’s core features include: 🖥 Parallel Screen View - for efficient multitasking 📂 Stacks - to sort your apps by types or projects 🌐 Sync - to have your workspace across multiple devices 👻 Ghost Cards - to help you keep the clutter away 👀 Focus Mode - to stay concentrated ✨ Multiple Accounts - for those who manage social media for others Last but not least, we have also just published our blog on Medium, telling our story, our vision, who we are, what we do, and why we are doing it! Feel free to read it and give feedback on that as well. We're all really excited to share what we’ve been working on and we’d love to hear your thoughts to find what else you wish Stack to do for you - especially while you’re working remotely. We'll be around all day answering your questions. Thanks for your support 🙏
Hi hunters! Major release of Stack 3.0 for Mac and Windows! During rough times of Coronavirus, we all are sitting at home going crazy, and we need apps like Stack to organize our workplace and be productive, so we overcome this together! Take a look, try it out, and give us some genuine feedback!
Hi Stack Team! I'm so excited. I've been waiting for the Windows version for almost a year now. Can't wait to test it. Thanks for working so hard on it!
@marlene_grunberger Thanks so much Marlene, we are happy to hear. 🙂