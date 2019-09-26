Discussion
👋🏻 Hi Hunters! It has been more than a year since Stack was first featured at Product Hunt. By that time it was just a TweetDeck for Social media, my weekend project. Then I received inspiring feedback from Hunters, that altered my vision and kickstarted a journey - result of which is a young company of 7 and Web Application Launchpad that is used by more than 10k people already across the globe. We are a team that loves connecting online and using various web applications on a daily basis both for working and having fun. And we see the ever-increasing complexity of the internet pushing this experience to a messy and annoying process. With Stack, We are making it easy, smooth and fun. And now we, as a team, are super excited to be featuring Stack 2.0 at Product Hunt, with the hope to receive the invaluable feedback again. We believe that Stack is a handy tool for multitaskers and for people who like to organize stuff. It allows users to shift their attention between different web-apps without switching tabs, compare different information sources at a glance and multitask in the web. Stack’s core features include: 🖥Multiple screen view 📂Stacks - (to sort applications by category or frequency of use) 🌐Synchronization - (consistent experience across multiple devices) 🔔Unified notifications ✨Multiple accounts We're all really excited to share what we’ve been working on and we’d love to hear your feedback to find what else you would like Stack to do for you. ⚡we'll be around all day and will be more than happy to answer your questions <3 Thanks for your support 🙏
Hey everyone , We have been working really hard last several months to deliver newest version of Stack to our community. Love to hear 👂feedback from all of you to make Stack even better!
I have used and ditched all the other multi app programs for one simple reason CPU. My laptop sounds like it’s gonna take off when I run them. Stack is the only one that is consistently high performance with limited resource use. It’s the hub of my daily communications now and sure it has its gripes but the team at Stack are so eager to hear and fix issues. A great company and great product, keep it up guys!
Looks interesting. Are there any other platforms in the pipeline?
