Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Stack 1.0

Stack 1.0

Internet Launchpad for web-applications

get it

Stack is the software that launches web-apps and boosts the productivity of web-users by allowing simultaneous use of multiple apps within an organised and immersive split-screen view.

Reviews

Spandana
Shalva Gegia
Leka Kashia
 +22 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Giorgi Laliashvili
    Giorgi LaliashviliGITA Business Incubator Manager
    Pros: 

    The stacking feature serves as a great organising tool

    Cons: 

    Only for Mac?

    If you stack your apps by categories or by your usage patterns,

    the stacks become like different screens with pre-open apps.

    Great feature for multitasking!

    Giorgi Laliashvili has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
  • Eduardo Pedroso
    Eduardo Pedroso
    Pros: 

    Really clean and easy to use!

    Cons: 

    Haven't found one yet

    Really good if you want to increase productivity!

    Eduardo Pedroso has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Zviad Sichinava
Zviad Sichinava
Makers
Zviad Sichinava
Zviad Sichinava
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Zviad Sichinava
Zviad SichinavaMaker@zikosichi · In love with creative problem-solving ✌️
Hey there, hunters! Just released this internet launchpad for web-apps on mac. Please let me know your thoughts about it.
Upvote (5)·
Joseph Sakvarelidze
Joseph Sakvarelidze@iberieli2018 · Man
Good
Upvote (2)·
Colin Winhall
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
I don't want to be the guy who cried wolf, but there appears to be some very obvious upvote/comment/review manipulation happening here on this product. I could be wrong but I've been visiting Product Hunt for over 3 years now and this really stood out to me.
Upvote (2)·
Inga Nutsa
Inga Nutsa@inga_nutsa · graphic design
Great work.. Good luck.. ✌
Upvote (1)·
Dachi Gubadze
Dachi Gubadze@dachi_gubadze · Elon Musk fan
Very handy multitasking software for social, messaging, mailing and other web-apps with a sexy look and feel!
Upvote (1)·