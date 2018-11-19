Stack is the software that launches web-apps and boosts the productivity of web-users by allowing simultaneous use of multiple apps within an organised and immersive split-screen view.
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+22 reviews
- Pros:
The stacking feature serves as a great organising toolCons:
Only for Mac?
If you stack your apps by categories or by your usage patterns,
the stacks become like different screens with pre-open apps.
Great feature for multitasking!Giorgi Laliashvili has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Really clean and easy to use!Cons:
Haven't found one yet
Really good if you want to increase productivity!Eduardo Pedroso has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Zviad SichinavaMaker@zikosichi · In love with creative problem-solving ✌️
Hey there, hunters! Just released this internet launchpad for web-apps on mac. Please let me know your thoughts about it.
Upvote (5)Share·
Joseph Sakvarelidze@iberieli2018 · Man
Good
Upvote (2)Share·
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver.
I don't want to be the guy who cried wolf, but there appears to be some very obvious upvote/comment/review manipulation happening here on this product. I could be wrong but I've been visiting Product Hunt for over 3 years now and this really stood out to me.
Upvote (2)Share·
Inga Nutsa@inga_nutsa · graphic design
Great work.. Good luck.. ✌
Upvote (1)Share·
Dachi Gubadze@dachi_gubadze · Elon Musk fan
Very handy multitasking software for social, messaging, mailing and other web-apps with a sexy look and feel!
Upvote (1)Share·