Home
→
Product
→
Stacado
Ranked #12 for today
Stacado
Get in sync with just one link
Visit
Upvote 13
14 day free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get in sync with just one link. Organize and track all of your project tools, links, contacts, and more in one easy-to-manage place. Say bye, bye, bye to chaos.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Maker Tools
by
Stacado
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
Stacado
Get in sync with just one link.
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Stacado by
Stacado
was hunted by
Charlie Hinojosa
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Charlie Hinojosa
,
Nathan Thompson
,
Can Tastemel
and
Luis Andrés Esquivel
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Stacado
is not rated yet. This is Stacado's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#161
