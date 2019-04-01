How unstable can you make a stablecoin?
Do you feel like the price of stablecoins is much too stable and boring? We're giving you the opportunity to fix the problem of stablecoins being too safe by allowing you to create your very own stable shitcoin!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tommy ChanHunter@tommytcchan · Crypto head - HODL all the way
Happy April Fool's :)
Upvote Share·
Cynthia HuangMaker@cynthia_huang
Hi PH community, The purpose behind this April Fools contest is twofold - it's fun and silly for April Fools but we also will be providing educational content around stablecoins. Stablecoins are the hot new thing but as we saw from USDT, they should also be scrutinized just as carefully as any ICO. We want to bring awareness to people that they need to still understand a stablecoin before they decide to invest in it. We also plan to give away stablecoins at the end of the contest as part of the educational push for stablecoins. Any feedback is welcome!
Upvote Share·