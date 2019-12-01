Discussion
Bob Baiy
Neat! Younger audience (than myself) might enjoy :)
Hey Hunters! This is Staats. Thanks for your attention :) In the spirit of legendary anonymous messaging applications - Formspring, Sarahah, YOLO - Staats lets you send anonymous likes to your friends. Our app, however, centers around positivity and celebrating your best traits. It's also a utility. We created a card generator that lets you make any stat card you can dream up. Lastly, we host communities for major sports and entertainment, allowing the people to crowdsource ratings for their favourite athletes and artists. What I love most about Staats thus far? The inside jokes shared between friends, the American Ninja Warrior community becoming our first athletes featured on the app, and being a creative tool for lots of young users.
