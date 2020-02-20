SR Company Tech-Stack

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jana Cagorovic
Maker
Pro
Firstly, special thanks to @kevin for hunting us and giving us his support! @carstenbroich and @ana_elektraska and I want to introduce you to the Sales.Rocks Tech-Stack, an addition to our Company Search module on the Sales.Rocks Platform. We were working on a quite extensive company database that reveals all of the web-technologies used by a company. And, are quite excited to say we have mapped more technology fields than any other European b2b database out there. 🙌 More than 5000 Web-Technologies are mapped to your potential client lists. You can use the Tech-Stack to filter companies from 21 European countries and get targeted lists as a result. In addition, you can download or export them directly into your CRM for direct email or phone reachout. What to expect: 🏢 71 Million Company records ⚙️ 5000+ Web-Technologies 🗂️ Advanced filtering system 📤 Full company profiles ready to download or export We have reserved 50 Credits for all PH users to download their first lists. I’ll be around and excited for your questions and feedback ⭐ Share them with me!
UpvoteShare