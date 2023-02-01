Products
Home
→
Product
→
SquirrelDisk
SquirrelDisk
Fast and open source disk usage analysis tool
Free
The easiest open source app you will ever use to detect huge files. Built with Rust, Squirreldisk is the perfect alternative to software like WinDirStat, WizTree, TreeSize, and DaisyDisk. Supporting MacOS, Windows, and Linux.
Launched in
Productivity
,
GitHub
,
Tech
+1 by
SquirrelDisk
About this launch
SquirrelDisk
Fast and Open Source Disk Usage Analysis Tool
0
reviews
1
follower
SquirrelDisk by
SquirrelDisk
was hunted by
Adileo Barone
in
Productivity
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Adileo Barone
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
SquirrelDisk
is not rated yet. This is SquirrelDisk's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#124
