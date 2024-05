GitHub 11,304 upvotes

While their webhooks may drop, GitHub's API allows us to give you the value of Squire right in your pull request workflow. 🫡 to GH

Cal.com 6,997 upvotes

The calendar infra that helps us chat with our customers, get that sweet feedback, and ship better product.

Mintlify 774 upvotes

If you like docs (we like docs) then Mintlify has our needs met. Simple on the surface with power underneath - Squire's docs are fresh and fast thanks to the Mintlify team.