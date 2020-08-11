Squircular Icons

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Oliver Pitsch
Maker
Hello Producthunt! 🥳 I'm super excited to finally launch Squircular here. I've worked on this icon set for the past couple of months, crafting every single of the 420+ icons and tuning its details. These icons are something special. They work beautifully in all kinds of environments, but at the same time, they just look different than other icons around. All icons are based on squircles, which not only sounds fancy but also gives each icon a fresh and organic look and feel that almost gives your interfaces a playful appearance. I'd say Squircular is by far the best icon set I've ever designed and I am looking forward to reading all of your comments and thoughts! And as a thank you to you all: Use the code "producthunt" at checkout for a 15% discount. 💸 Have a wonderful day, Oliver
UpvoteShare