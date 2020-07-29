Deals
SQUID User Flow Kit
SQUID User Flow Kit
Create user flows & diagrams in Sketch & Figma
Design Tools
User Experience
SQUID 2.0 User Flow Kit is the Library for Sketch & Figma.
Create User Flows and other diagrams quickly 🚀. All components may be 🎨 styled within seconds to match your brand.
All components use shared styles and smart resizing constraints.
26 minutes ago
SQUID for Figma - Quick Start Guide | UXMISFIT.COM
SQUID 2.0 is a User Flows library for Sketch and Figma. It allows you to create elegant Flows that fits your project brand super quickly. In this tutorial, I will show you how to configure and use the library for Figma to get most of it.
SQUID for Sketch - Quick Start Guide | UXMISFIT.COM
SQUID 2.0 is a User Flows library for Sketch and Figma. It allows you to create elegant Flows that fits your project brand super quickly. In this tutorial, I will show you how to configure and use the library for Sketch to get most of it.
Discussion
Thalion
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Thalion from UXMisfit.com here. I am thrilled to announce that my first "big" design resource just received major update to the new version.
SQUID 2.0 User Flow Kit
is the Library for
Sketch
and
Figma
. It helps with multiple UX diagrams creation:
User Flows
Wireflows
UML Diagrams,
Process mapping,
Site Maps,
Mind Maps
Journey Maps
and even more...
The key goal of 🐙 SQUID is to give you power to create Diagrams quickly 🚀 and style 🎨 it to look as a part of your project or brand. 👋
Official website
💎
Preview in Sketch
🎨
Preview in Figma
Core Features:
500+ Components for User Flows
216 Flows in various types
180+ Customizable Styles
128 UI Template (Web, Mobile, Wearable)
Fully Resizable Elements
Smart Layout
Prepared for Wireflows
User Flows created in Minutes
Sketch & Figma
Hope you will like it! P.S. For PH community there is a special 🎁 gift 20% discount for SQUID 2.0. Just enter PH20 code in purchase form or use this link: 👉
Get SQUID 20% off 🎁
Feel free to ask me anything related to SQUID User Flow Kit and UX/UI Resources! 😀 Enjoy! ❤️
an hour ago
