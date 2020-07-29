  1. Home
SQUID User Flow Kit

Create user flows & diagrams in Sketch & Figma

SQUID 2.0 User Flow Kit is the Library for Sketch & Figma.
Create User Flows and other diagrams quickly 🚀. All components may be 🎨 styled within seconds to match your brand.
All components use shared styles and smart resizing constraints.
Thalion
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Thalion from UXMisfit.com here. I am thrilled to announce that my first "big" design resource just received major update to the new version. SQUID 2.0 User Flow Kit is the Library for Sketch and Figma. It helps with multiple UX diagrams creation:
  • User Flows
  • Wireflows
  • UML Diagrams,
  • Process mapping,
  • Site Maps,
  • Mind Maps
  • Journey Maps
  • and even more...
The key goal of 🐙 SQUID is to give you power to create Diagrams quickly 🚀 and style 🎨 it to look as a part of your project or brand. 👋 Official website 💎 Preview in Sketch 🎨 Preview in Figma Core Features:
  • 500+ Components for User Flows
  • 216 Flows in various types
  • 180+ Customizable Styles
  • 128 UI Template (Web, Mobile, Wearable)
  • Fully Resizable Elements
  • Smart Layout
  • Prepared for Wireflows
  • User Flows created in Minutes
  • Sketch & Figma
Hope you will like it! P.S. For PH community there is a special 🎁 gift 20% discount for SQUID 2.0. Just enter PH20 code in purchase form or use this link: 👉 Get SQUID 20% off 🎁 Feel free to ask me anything related to SQUID User Flow Kit and UX/UI Resources! 😀 Enjoy! ❤️
