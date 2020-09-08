  1. Home
  2.  → Squat Captcha

Squat Captcha

The worst captcha ever! Forces you to do 10 squats

This captcha forces you to do 10 squats to continue.
Works with chrome/firefox, desktop environment and also a webcam.
There is available Chrome extension to prevent compulsive purchases on amazon, more info https://bit.ly/3jS73YX
discussion
Miquel Camps
Maker
welcome! anyone can implement this captcha on their website, for example in the "unsubscribe form" or "delete account page"
Nick DuncanFounder
@miquelcamps this made my day 😂
Lupaş AlexandruUI/UX Designer
Sorry, I'm robot!
