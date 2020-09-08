Squat Captcha
The worst captcha ever! Forces you to do 10 squats
This captcha forces you to do 10 squats to continue.
Works with chrome/firefox, desktop environment and also a webcam.
Miquel Camps
Maker
welcome! anyone can implement this captcha on their website, for example in the "unsubscribe form" or "delete account page"
@miquelcamps this made my day 😂
Sorry, I'm robot!
