Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SquaredUp Cloud
SquaredUp Cloud
Wherever your data lives, it’s here.
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The unified visibility layer for engineering, product, and IT teams. Say goodbye to blind spots and data silos with instant access to 100+ data sources.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
SquaredUp Cloud
Conformer-2 by AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 1.1M hours of data
About this launch
SquaredUp Cloud
Wherever your data lives, it’s here.
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
SquaredUp Cloud by
SquaredUp Cloud
was hunted by
Charlotte Wyld
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Charlotte Wyld
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
SquaredUp Cloud
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SquaredUp Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report