Squadpanel is web application that allow organization, companies, teams and others to improve how his members know each other.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
🌟
Preetesh Jain@preetesh_jain · Head of Product Development at WittyPen
Hi! I signed up but haven't received the confirmation email even after trying thrice. Please check!
Upvote Share·
José Francisco CalvoMaker@jfcalvo · Developer
@preetesh_jain I have been checking that your email server is responding with some errors. Can you try with your organization email instead of the personal one?
Upvote Share·