Emails, bugs, incidents, meetings. Work keeps us busy, and it can often distract us from our goals.
Squadlytics helps you keep in mind what's important and share progress easily with continuous feedback. We built it to help teams stay focused - and we keep it super light so that it doesn't get in the way.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hey there 👋 What does Squadlytics do different to say apps like Asana and Trello?
StenMaker@stenpittet · Product guy - Atlassian Alumni
@aaronoleary 👋thanks for the question! Compared to Asana we're quite close to their new Portfolio announcement. We think Asana is a great product and we'd push people to try their new Portfolio feature first before giving us a try. But with that said there are a few differences: * We focus on outcomes rather than tasks. * We're not a project management tool, we're more of a feedback tool to help understand the health of the organization. * We invest a lot into bringing smarts to goal-tracking (helping people set the right targets, workflows based on success/miss) - I can't say what Asana plans are but I'd assume that tasks management is their main priority. It's much easier to explain the difference with Trello. We use Trello internally to split projects into small tasks and move things daily. And we use Squadlytics to track our OKRs, quarterly goals. Basically Trello is for tasks, and Squadlytics is for outcomes (increasing active users, having X interviews, optimizing funnels, etc). We have a public roadmap at https://trello.com/b/jFtwfQIG/sq... if you want to have an idea of what's coming next (it's not very fleshed out but we're adding more details over time 😅) Let me know if that makes sense!
