Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Squad
See Squad’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Squad Habits
Squad Habits
Daily habits & goals together
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Squad is a group accountability app for building positive daily habits in small groups.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
+2 by
Squad
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Squad
Group accountability for atomic habits
0
reviews
371
followers
Follow for updates
Squad Habits by
Squad
was hunted by
Junu Yang
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Junu Yang
. Featured on January 15th, 2024.
Squad
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 10th, 2023.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report