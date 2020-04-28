Squad for web

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Esther Crawford
Maker
Pro
I'm excited to launch Squad for desktop web! 💻 This furthers our mission of reducing loneliness and increasing human connection, which is needed now more than ever. By expanding from our iOS and Android apps to the web, we're making it even easier to experience the same thing as your friends. Our screen sharing is optimized specifically for watching videos so you can use any streaming service while video or voice chatting. We've designed it for watching long form content together, like TV shows and movies, so you can be together when you're physically apart. Here are a few things I think you'll love: 🍿 Voice, video and chat while watching literally anything 💜 It's a living room, not a stage -- each room can hold 9 people -- and just like at home, only 1 person needs to log in to their streaming service to screen share with the room 📣 Open a room, copy the link, and have friends instantly join you from the desktop web or inside our iOS and Android apps 👀 Browse & cowatch YouTube, TikTok and select movies, no screen sharing required 📺 Connect or cast your laptop to your TV for an immersive experience Squad is 100% free. The best tip you can give is telling a friend. 😍 It's very early days for us and for the web experience, but we wanted to get it into your hands to use now. We've got a lot of fun stuff planned on iOS, Android and the Web, so stay tuned. Our team would love to hear your feedback and ideas!
Upvote (3)Share
@esthercrawford I love it! Congrats!
UpvoteShare
Pro
Great timing with this launch, @esthercrawford and team. 🍿
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Pro
@rrhoover thanks! we started working on it with the belief that the web would play an important role for us in 2020 -- obviously now with people being at home it makes even more sense. One big surprise was how many beta testers connect their laptop to their TV to watch together on the big screen. We've got a "theater mode" coming later on to give even more real estate to the movie you're watching together. 🎬
UpvoteShare