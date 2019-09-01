Discussion
Maker
Om Suthar
A little less than a year ago we launched the first version of SQRL near thanksgiving. In that time we've helped our users get more active and set over $40,000 in savings aside for themselves. V.3 brings a very necessary dimension of well-being into the experience - emotional mindfulness. You can now track your progress for your physical, emotional and financial well-being all in one place. To learn more about all the new features -- check out our blog post here 👉https://bit.ly/349pmlg *Note - the app is available for iOS and Android in U.S. only. The in-app purchase requires an active U.S. bank or credit union to link bank accounts and fund your savings.
Easy small steps to improve your health, well-being and rewards through savings. This app is constantly evolving and improving all the time.
Congrats Om and his team on launching SQRL! Love how we can easily track, practice health programs and get rewarded through savings. It's great to see a startup improving well-being through a digitized platform!
